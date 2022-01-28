Two Armed Carjacking Suspects In Montgomery County Arrested: Police

Two armed carjacking suspects in Silver Spring have been arrested, according to police.

Ludwin Barrientos carjacked a BMW 328i outside the Summit Hills Apartments by firing a gun into the air to scare the owner of the vehicle off on Jan. 19, at around 5 p.m., Montgomery County Police said.

He then fled the scene in the car along with Alexi Torres, who originally drove Barrientos to the apartments in a white Dodge Ram 1500, according to police.

Barrientos was later arrested when police saw him on surveillance tape entering the carjacked BMW on Jan. 27., he was charged with Armed Carjacking, Armed Robbery, First Degree Assault, and Use of a Handgun in a Felony.

Torres was already in custody in Prince George’s County on stolen auto and weapons charges. He also has been charged with Armed Carjacking, Armed Robbery, First Degree Assault, and Use of a Handgun in a Felony for the Jan. 19 carjacking in Montgomery County.

