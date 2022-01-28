Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Breaking News: State Of Emergency Declared Maryland With Foot Of Snow Possible
Police & Fire

Two Armed Carjacking Suspects In Montgomery County Arrested: Police

Joe Gomez
Email me Read More Stories
Ludwin Barrientos and Alexi Torres
Ludwin Barrientos and Alexi Torres Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police Department

Two armed carjacking suspects in Silver Spring have been arrested, according to police.

Ludwin Barrientos carjacked a BMW 328i outside the Summit Hills Apartments by firing a gun into the air to scare the owner of the vehicle off on Jan. 19, at around 5 p.m., Montgomery County Police said. 

He then fled the scene in the car along with Alexi Torres, who originally drove Barrientos to the apartments in a white Dodge Ram 1500, according to police.

Barrientos was later arrested when police saw him on surveillance tape entering the carjacked BMW on Jan. 27., he was charged with Armed Carjacking, Armed Robbery, First Degree Assault, and Use of a Handgun in a Felony.

Torres was already in custody in Prince George’s County on stolen auto and weapons charges. He also has been charged with Armed Carjacking, Armed Robbery, First Degree Assault, and Use of a Handgun in a Felony for the Jan. 19 carjacking in Montgomery County.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.