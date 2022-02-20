Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice
Trespasser Laying In Rockville Red Roof Inn Parking Lot Run Over By Car: Police

Cecilia Levine
Red Roof Inn on Shady Grove Road
Red Roof Inn on Shady Grove Road Photo Credit: Google Maps

A trespasser in a Red Roof Inn parking lot was in serious condition after being run over by a vehicle earlier this month, authorities in Montgomery County said.

Rockville were called to the motel on Shady Grove Road on reports of a trespassing when they got a second call saying the suspect had been struck by a car in the lot around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 3, county police said.

There, officers found the man lying in the parking lot with trauma to his body. The victim was transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

Investigation has determined that for unknown reasons the pedestrian laid down in the entrance way to the parking lot. He was subsequently struck by a vehicle that entered the lot from Shady Grove Road. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this collision. Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact CRU detectives at 240-773-6620.  

