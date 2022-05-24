Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
Breaking News: Group Fight Breaks Out In Alexandria: Police
Police & Fire

Tow Truck Driver Pinned Under Vehicle Rescued By Maryland State Trooper

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Trooper Jason Reid
Trooper Jason Reid Photo Credit: Maryland State Police

A tow truck operator was saved from a dangerous accident in Silver Spring thanks to the quick response of a courageous Maryland State Trooper, authorities say.

Trooper Jason Reid jumped into action after the 51-year-old operator was crushed underneath the vehicle he was trying to load up after a crash on the Colesville Road ramp off of I-495, around 10:30 a.m., May 24, Maryland State Police say.

Trooper Reid witnessed the operator attempting to winch the underside of a vehicle when it slipped off of the tow truck and fell on top of the operator. Despite having no training on tow truck equipment, Trooper Reid successfully used the tow truck's controls to reposition the vehicle and lift it off of the operator, police say.

The operator was pulled away from the vehicle by Trooper Reid and transported to a Suburban Hospital for treatment. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.