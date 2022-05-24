Tow Truck Driver Pinned Under Vehicle Rescued By Maryland State Trooper

A tow truck operator was saved from a dangerous accident in Silver Spring thanks to the quick response of a courageous Maryland State Trooper, authorities say.

Trooper Jason Reid jumped into action after the 51-year-old operator was crushed underneath the vehicle he was trying to load up after a crash on the Colesville Road ramp off of I-495, around 10:30 a.m., May 24, Maryland State Police say.

Trooper Reid witnessed the operator attempting to winch the underside of a vehicle when it slipped off of the tow truck and fell on top of the operator. Despite having no training on tow truck equipment, Trooper Reid successfully used the tow truck's controls to reposition the vehicle and lift it off of the operator, police say.

The operator was pulled away from the vehicle by Trooper Reid and transported to a Suburban Hospital for treatment.

