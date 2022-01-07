Teens Accused Of Burglaries, Attempted Murder Of Cop In Montgomery County

Three teens are in custody following a rash of residential burglaries and the attempted murder of a police officer in Maryland, officials announced.

Northwest Washington, DC residents Maynor Josue Bonilla-Flores, Jason Benitez-Umanzor, and Brad Roca, all 16, are facing charges in Montgomery County after being implicated in multiple reported burglaries and the shooting of a police officer in the area of Wisconsin Avenue and I-495 on Thursday, June 30.

As a result of a recent uptick in reported residential burglaries, the Montgomery County Police Department’s 2nd District Investigative Section launched a follow-up investigation into a Tuesday, June 21 incident that happened in the 5300 block of Brookeway Drive.

In surveillance footage released during their investigation, police said that they spotted four unknown suspects enter a residence before stealing a GMC Yukon SUV, which was subsequently recovered the next day.

At approximately 1:20 a.m. on June 30, officers from the Montgomery County police department responded to the 6000 block of Johnson Avenue, where there was a report of another burglary in progress, potentially involving the same suspects officials said.

Upon arrival, investigators spotted a BMW SUV that matched a previous burglary victim's vehicle from June 21, prompting police to begin surveilling the area, they noted. The SUV then came to an abrupt stop, forcing an officer to swerve to avoid hitting the suspect vehicle, according to authorities.

It is alleged that at that time, officers heard three gunshots, and as the BMW passed the officer, one last shot was fired in the officer's direction, leaving his police vehicle with damage from the gunshots.

The suspects continued to flee, and a pursuit was initiated at that time, according to the department. The suspects then lost control of the vehicle in the area of Wisconsin Avenue and I-495 and came to a crashing halt.

Two suspects were immediately taken into custody following the collision, investigators said. A search by Montgomery County Police K9 and the Prince George’s County Police helicopter, “Guardian,” helped to locate the third suspect, who was taken into custody without further incident.

Bonilla-Flores, Benitez-Umanzor, and Roca were then taken to the 2nd District Station to be interviewed.

“Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that these suspects were connected to other residential burglaries and found items of evidentiary value,” a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Police Department stated.

All three teens are being charged as adults with attempted murder, first-degree assault, and first-degree burglary. They are being held in lieu of their next court appearance.

