Teen Charged With Making Anti-Semitic Calls To Jewish Rockville Outreach Center During Hanukkah

Police say that a teenage member of the community has been identified as the suspect who made anti-Semitic phone calls to the Jewish Rockville Outreach Center at the beginning of Hanukkah last year.

A 17-year-old Montgomery County teenager - whose name will not be released - is facing charges for making harassing and anti-Semitic phone calls, authorities announced on Thursday, Feb. 2.

According to investigators, on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, members of the Montgomery County Department of Police were called to the Outreach Center in the 11300 block of Old Georgetown Road, where they were advised by a staff member that they received multiple calls from a person using anti-Semitic language.

During the investigation, detectives from the department’s 2nd District Patrol Investigations Unit were able to identify the underage caller, who lives in the community.

The case now moves forward to the Department of Juvenile Services for consideration, and police say that the recommended charge would be telephone misuse.

