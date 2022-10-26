Teen Arrested For Sexual Assault In Maryland LA Fitness Showers, Additional Victims Suspected

An 18-year-old Silver Spring boy has been arrested after sexually assaulting at least two women inside an L.A. Fitness in Bethesda, authorities say.

Samba Dieng is accused of sexually assaulting two female members of the gym in the 11400 block of Rockville Pike while they were showering in the women's locker room on the night of Friday, Oct. 21, according to Montgomery County police.

Samba was arrested at his home by detectives on Wednesday, Oct. 26, and has been charged with Second-Degree Rape, Fourth Degree Sex Offense, and two counts of Second-Degree Assault.

Detectives believe that there may be additional victims of Samba that may have occurred at several additional L.A. Fitness gyms throughout Montgomery and Prince George's County.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect or additional victims is asked to call the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5050.

