Montgomery Daily Voice
Breaking News: 'Rainbow Fentanyl' Made To Look Like Candy Being Sold To Children, DEA Warns
Teen Arrested After Shooting Students Outside DC School

Annie DeVoe
A 15-year-old has been arrested after shooting two students outside of a school
A 15-year-old has been arrested after shooting two students outside of a school Photo Credit: DC Police Department (Twitter)

A 15-year-old gunman has been taken into custody after shooting two students near a public charter school in Washington DC, authorities say.

The shooting reportedly occurred in the 4500 block of Lee Street near the intersection of 45th Street around 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31. The IDEA Public Charter School put the school on a precautionary lockdown following the shooting, according to the DC Police Department.

The victims are currently in a hospital receiving treatment for their injuries and are expected to survive.

DC police say that earlier on Wednesday morning, one of the involved students came to school without a proper uniform, and walked out of the school after refusing to put on a school-approved uniform. Shortly after, two other students walked out of the school for refusing to get checked by a security officer.

At that time, the three students reportedly got into an altercation resulting in the shooting

Earlier in morning, the DC community saw another shooting of a child near a public school after a group of minors shot another child in a building about a block away from a school in the 4700 block of Alabama Avenue.

The victim is reportedly expected to survive, says DC police.

