Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
DC Public Charter School On Lockdown Following Shooting

Annie DeVoe
IDEA Public Charter School
IDEA Public Charter School Photo Credit: Image capture Jun 2022 © 2022 Google

A public charter school in Washington D.C. is on lockdown after two boys were allegedly shot nearby, reports FOX 5.

The shooting reportedly occurred in the 4500 block of Lee Street near the intersection of 45th Street around 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31. The IDEA Public Charter School put the school on a precautionary lockdown following the shooting, continues the outlet

Both boys are reportedly conscious and breathing after the shooting. The outlet continues to say that there was another unrelated shooting of a boy in the 4600 block of Alabama Avenue. 

To read the full report by FOX 5, click here.

