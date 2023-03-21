Suspects Apprehended For Murder Following Silver Spring Shooting: Montgomery County Police

Two men are in custody for their alleged roles in the murder of a 20-year-old Takoma Park man in Montgomery County earlier this month.

Silver Spring resident Javier Reyes, 21, and Brian Gaitan-Sanchez, 20, of Bladensburg, were both arrested this week following an investigation into the fatal shooting of Walter Woods, authorities announced on Tuesday, March 21.

Woods was shot on Tuesday, March 7 in the 1700 block of Hampshire Green Lane in Silver Spring. The investigation ultimately led detectives to identify the pair as suspects in the homicide, and both were picked up this week by the police.

On Monday, March 20, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for both men, charging them with first-degree murder. A search and seizure was executed at their homes on Tuesday, where detectives arrested them both.

No motive behind the shooting has been released by police investigators.

Both men were transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where they are being held without bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.