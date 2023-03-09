Montgomery County Police Offer $10,000 Reward After Takoma Park Man Murdered

Authorities have identified a 20-year-old Takoma Park man who was killed earlier this week in Silver Spring.

Walter Woods succumbed to his injuries after being shot in the 1700 block of Hampshire Green Lane the night of Tuesday, March 7, according to Montgomery County Police.

Around 9 p.m., Tuesday, March 7, police responded to a call for help where they located Woods suffering from gunshot wounds.

First responders immediately rendered first aid until medics arrived and rushed Woods to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries a short time later.

Police are actively looking for a suspect and motive to the crime, and are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect.

Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-455-TIPS.

