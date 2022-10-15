Suspect Charged For Waving Handgun, Making Racial Slurs To Soccer Players At Maryland Park

Police have identified the man who was busted allegedly waving a gun at a group of young soccer players while shouting racial slurs at them at a park in Gaithersburg, authorities say.

Gaithersburg resident Jonathan Boka, 26, was identified and arrested by members of the Maryland-National Capital Park Police Department following an investigation into an incident last weekend, authorities announced on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Specifically, Boka was charged with:

Reckless endangerment;

Crime motivated by race or religion;

Use of a firearm in a crime of violence;

First-degree assault.

Boka allegedly was seen shouting at the group around 12:15 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8 in Hunters Woods Local Park, according to Maryland-National Capital Park Police.

At the time of the incident, Boka was riding an electric bicycle.

Boka is reportedly a regular at the park. It is unclear what caused his outburst.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.