Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

Suspect Charged For Waving Handgun, Making Racial Slurs To Soccer Players At Maryland Park

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Police have identified the man who was busted allegedly waving a gun at a group of young soccer players while shouting racial slurs at them at a park in Gaithersburg, authorities say.

Gaithersburg resident Jonathan Boka, 26, was identified and arrested by members of the Maryland-National Capital Park Police Department following an investigation into an incident last weekend, authorities announced on Saturday, Oct. 15. 

Specifically, Boka was charged with: 

  • Reckless endangerment;
  • Crime motivated by race or religion;
  • Use of a firearm in a crime of violence;
  • First-degree assault.

Boka allegedly was seen shouting at the group around 12:15 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8 in Hunters Woods Local Park, according to Maryland-National Capital Park Police. 

At the time of the incident, Boka was riding an electric bicycle. 

Boka is reportedly a regular at the park. It is unclear what caused his outburst. 

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.