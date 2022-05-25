Silver Spring Man Convicted In Head-On 75 MPH Crash That Left Another Driver Dead

A Maryland driver was convicted on a manslaughter charge for causing a violent crash that killed one man in November, 2020, authorities say.

Danys Martinez Lazo, 21, of Silver Spring crossed over the center lane and hit Jaques Vainqueur's vehicle head on, pushing the car more than 70 feet from the site of impact on Old Columbia Pike near Ruxton Road in Silver Spring around 4:35 a.m., Nov. 8, 2020, the Montgomery County State's Attorney Office reports.

Vainqueur's girlfriend was a passenger in his vehicle and was taken to the hospital with significant abdominal and hip pain. Vainqueur was also transported for medical treatment and was pronounced dead shortly after.

Lazo told investigators that Vainqueur had been the one who crossed the center lane and caused the crash, and estimated his speed to be around 35 miles per hour.

Scientific data revealed Martinez Lazo was traveling more than twice the speed limit, with a peak speed of 75 miles per hour. Vainqueur had been traveling around 30 miles per hour.

Martinez Lazo faces up to three years in prison and an additional five years of probation upon release. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Friday, September 9th, 2022, at 8:30 a.m.

