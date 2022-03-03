Contact Us
Silver Alert Issued For Missing 73-Year-Old Woman From Gaithersburg

Beverly Maynard Spencer
Beverly Maynard Spencer Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police Department

Maryland State Police has entered a Silver Alert for a missing woman from Gaithersburg, the Montgomery Police Department said. 

Beverly Spencer, 73, was last seen driving away from the 9000 block of Medical Center Drive in Rockville at about 11:40 a.m. on Thursday, March 3, according to police. Spencer was said to be driving a green 2010 Sienna, with MD tags, 4BG1075.

 Spencer is said to be 5'6," weighing around 160 pounds, and was last seen wearing a white jacket and dark colored pants. Police and family are concerned for Spencer's welfare.

Anyone with information about Spencer's whereabouts is asked to call police at 240-773-5775 or the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000. Callers can stay anonymous.

