Shots Fired In Capital Beltway Police Pursuit: Report

Three shooting suspects are in custody after firing shots at police from a BMW during a pursuit on the Capital Beltway in Montgomery County that ended with a crash, according to multiple reports.

The pursuit kicked off shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 30 in Bethesda, when there was a reported attempted burglary in the 6000 block of Johnson Avenue in Bethesda, according to WUSA. Investigators said that officers recognized a silver BMW SUV that was implicated in a similar crime the previous night, prompting them to attempt to stop the driver.

During the incident, NBC Washington reported that the suspects - whose names have not been released by police - allegedly fired shots at pursuing officers, striking their vehicle once, though no officers were hit by the incoming bullets.

The officers did not return fire, and the pursuit came to an end when the BMW came to a crashing halt, investigators said, prompting the three suspects to flee the SUV on foot and scatter throughout the area.

One suspect was reportedly apprehended quickly, while two others fled across the beltway to evade arrest.

The pursuit, shooting, and subsequent search for the suspects led to traffic being shut down on the Capital Beltway to allow police to search for the suspects after forming a perimeter.

With an assist from a K9 unit and police helicopter, the other two suspects were ultimately apprehended and the roadway was later reopened early on Thursday morning, according to police.

The investigation into the pursuit and shooting is ongoing.

