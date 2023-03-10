Semi-Automatic Rifle, Drug Paraphernalia Seized During MontCo Traffic Stop, Police Say

A Maryland pair has been charged after police found a semi-automatic rifle in a vehicle during a February traffic stop, authorities announced on Friday, March 10.

Humberto Guerra Jr., 28, and Freya Marla Casanova, 41, have been charged after being pulled over on the night of Friday, Feb. 17 for a suspended registration in the area of Middlebrook Road and Great Seneca Highway, according to Montgomery County police.

Officers approached the driver, identified as Casanova, and were made aware that a tag pick-up order had been issued by the Department of Motor Vehicle Administration.

Police alerted Casanova that due to the violation, the car would be towed and Guerra was released from the scene.

A search of Casanova's belongings uncovered drug paraphernalia that contained methamphetamine, which prompted officers to further investigate the contents of the vehicle.

That search led to the discovery of a loaded semi-automatic rifle with a 50-round drum magazine that was hidden in a gym bag.

Police later learned that the rifle - reported stolen out of Alexandria, Virginia - belonged to Guerra, who was prohibited from possessing a firearm, while the drug paraphernalia was the property of Casanova.

