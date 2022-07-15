Search Continues For Critically Missing DC Girl

Police are asking for the public's help locating a critically missing young teenage girl from the DC area, authorities say..

Makenzy Jenkins, 14, was last seen in the 800 block of Howard Street Southeast, around 2 a.m., Thursday, July 14, according to the DC Police Department.

Jenkins is described as 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black leggins with multicolored "Love Pink" lettering on the left side, and white, black, and yellow Nike shoes.

If you have seen Makenzy Jenkins or know her whereabouts, please call (202) 727-9099, or text 50411.

