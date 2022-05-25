Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice
Montgomery Daily Voice

Police & Fire

Police Search For Missing Silver Spring Boy

Annie DeVoe
Carlos Manuel Castro-Perez, 14.
Carlos Manuel Castro-Perez, 14. Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police

Police are asking for help looking for a missing Silver Spring teen.

Carlos Manuel Castro-Perez, 14, was last seen on the 2300 block of Blueridge Avenue, around 5 a.m., Friday, May 20, according to the Montgomery County Police Department.

Castro-Perez is described as 5-feet, 3-inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes, and is 130 pounds. He was last carrying a black and grey backpack while wearing a gold necklace, dark grey t-shirt, light blue jeans, and white and blue Nike sneakers.

Police and family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Carlos Manuel Castro-Perez is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (24-hour line) or the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400. Callers may remain anonymous. 

