Jose Oliva-Marin, 26, of Montgomery Village, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison with all but nine years suspended following a harrowing incident where he broke into a residence before threatening and attempting to abuse the teen.

On Halloween in 2021, prosecutors said that Oliva-Marin broke into the girl's bedroom window, and when she attempted to flee, he physically assaulted her, and in Spanish, said "make love to me or die."

"When she refused, he threw her to the floor and struck her in mouth, causing it to swell and burst and bleed," court documents state. "She was able to run through her bedroom door to the living room, where she immediately told her mother what happened.

"(The girl) reported to responding police officers that 'he wanted to make love,' and that she believed 'he will kill (me) with a gun' if she did not comply."

It was later determined that Oliva-Marin had been in the home earlier during a get together, where they were drinking and playing cards.

The girl was able to escape out of the bedroom and Oliva-Marin fled as the family called 911.

Officials made note that Oliva-Marin and the girl knew each other, though their relationship is unclear.

Oliva-Marin was taken into custody a short time later in the same apartment complex and was linked to the case through DNA and other evidence, prosecutors stated.

Oliva-Marin pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree rape in November last year.

“This tremendously brave young girl endured a terrifying ordeal," Montgomery County State's Attorney John McCarthy said. "We thank her for her cooperation in this case and we are grateful that the (Oliva-Marin) has been sentenced to a significant period of time."

In addition to his prison term, a judge also ordered that Oliva-Marin serve five years of supervised probation when he is released and will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life wherever he lives, works, or studies.

