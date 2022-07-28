Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice
Breaking News: Romanian Thieves 'Bear Hug' Victim At Pennsylvania Sheetz Before Fleeing To Maryland: Police
Police & Fire

Police ID Silver Spring Woman Who Died In Two-Car Montgomery County Crash

Annie DeVoe
Intersection of Norbeck Road and Baltimore Road
Intersection of Norbeck Road and Baltimore Road Photo Credit: Image capture Sep 2019 © 2022 Google

Police have identified the elderly Silver Spring woman killed in a two-vehicle collision, authorities say.

Henrietta Gomez, 91, was attempting to turn left onto Baltimore Road from westbound Norbeck Road when she was struck by an eastbound vehicle around 10 a.m., Monday, July 25, according to Montgomery County police.

Gomez was rushed to a hospital where she was initially stabilized, but later succumbed to her injuries, officials announced on Thursday, July 28.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this collision. Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact CRU detectives at 240-773-6620.

