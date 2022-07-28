Police ID Silver Spring Woman Who Died In Two-Car Montgomery County Crash

Police have identified the elderly Silver Spring woman killed in a two-vehicle collision, authorities say.

Henrietta Gomez, 91, was attempting to turn left onto Baltimore Road from westbound Norbeck Road when she was struck by an eastbound vehicle around 10 a.m., Monday, July 25, according to Montgomery County police.

Gomez was rushed to a hospital where she was initially stabilized, but later succumbed to her injuries, officials announced on Thursday, July 28.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this collision. Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact CRU detectives at 240-773-6620.

