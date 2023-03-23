Police ID Man Killed In Rollover Gaithersburg Crash

Police have positively identified the Gaithersburg man who was killed in an early-morning rollover crash in Montgomery County earlier this week.

Mark Sampson, 48, was killed shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 22 when he crashed his Toyota 4Runner while driving along the 14400 block of Turkey Foot Road in Gaithersburg.

Investigators say that Sampson was driving west along the road when for unknown reasons, he lost control, struck several trees, and overturned the Toyota.

Sampson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Montgomery County Department of Police’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash and events leading up to the fatal incident.

