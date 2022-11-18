Police ID Man Killed In Gaithersburg Condo Explosion; Death Ruled A Suicide

The death of a person pulled from the rubble in the wake of the condominium explosion in Gaithersburg has reportedly been ruled a suicide, according to police.

Juan Pablo Marshall Quizon, 36, has been identified as the victim whose body was found during a search of the destroyed condo complex that injured at least 14 others.

He is also responsible for the explosion, according to officials.

Quizon owned a condo in the building, according to officials, and he died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries, the medical examiner determined.

According to Montgomery County Media, a suicide note was found, though the contents and location where it was found were not disclosed by investigators. There is also no proof that Quizon intended to cause harm to anyone besides himself.

The explosion is being investigated as a criminal act, according to police on Thursday, Nov. 17.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.