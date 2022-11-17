Condo Explosion: Body Pulled From Rubble; Police Investigating As 'Possible Criminal Act'

Authorities say that police are investigating Wednesday’s explosion in Montgomery County as a potential criminal act after a body was found in the rubble during a search of the destroyed condominium complex.

The number of people injured in the blast on Wednesday, Nov. 16, in Gaithersburg is up to 14, according to officials - including four children - though all but one of the victims have been discharged from area hospitals, with just one patient left remaining in stable condition, according to Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein.

Investigators are still unclear about what caused the explosion, which leveled parts of the building at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning in the 800 block of Quince Orchard Boulevard near Rabbit Road.

Officials said that the body of the lone fatality is being taken to the Baltimore Medical Examiner to determine identification and to confirm the cause of the death. It was discovered by a K9 unit at the scene searching for bodies on Thursday afternoon.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation, and it remains unclear if it was accidental or intentional. The search for additional bodies and clean up at the scene is expected to continue on Friday, Nov. 18.

This is a developing story.

