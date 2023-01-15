One Dead, One Hospitalized In Head-On Rockville Crash (DEVELOPING)

One person was killed and a second hospitalized in a head-on crash in Montgomery County on Sunday, Jan. 15, according to officials.

The driver of a black Honda was traveling west on Muncaster Mill Road when he crossed over into the opposite lane and crashed into a Ford Escape that was driving east along the roadway around 7:30 a.m., near Sycamore Lane in Rockville, officials said.

It is unclear why the driver of the Honda - whose name or age has not been released - lost control and drifted into the wrong lane. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to officials, the driver of the Ford was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Both cars were totaled in the crash.

