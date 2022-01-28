Montgomery County Woman Killed In Hit-Run: Police

A Montgomery County woman has been killed in a fatal hit and run and police are asking for the public's help in identifying the car involved.

Luz Marina Roa, 59, was killed in the fatal collision that happened at the intersection of Veirs Mill Road and Ferrara Avenue, on Jan. 17, according to Montgomery County Police.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a light blue 2012-2015 Volkswagen Passat.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or this crime is asked to call the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620 or 240-773-TIPS (8477), or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects.

