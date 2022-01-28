Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Police & Fire

Montgomery County Woman Killed In Hit-Run: Police

Joe Gomez
Email me Read More Stories
Montgomery County Police Cruiser
Montgomery County Police Cruiser Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police Department

A Montgomery County woman has been killed in a fatal hit and run and police are asking for the public's help in identifying the car involved.

Luz Marina Roa, 59, was killed in the fatal collision that happened at the intersection of Veirs Mill Road and Ferrara Avenue, on Jan. 17, according to Montgomery County Police.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a light blue 2012-2015 Volkswagen Passat.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or this crime is asked to call the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620 or 240-773-TIPS (8477), or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). 

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.