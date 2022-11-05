Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Police & Fire

Montgomery County Teen Nabbed For Setting Multiple Fires, Animal Cruelty: Fire Officials

Annie DeVoe
Juvenile arrested on arson-related charges
Juvenile arrested on arson-related charges Photo Credit: 955169 from Pixabay

A juvenile has been arrested for setting multiple fires and mistreating an animal in Montgomery County, according to authorities. 

The teenager is accused of intentionally setting the fires, including trash, brush, and a dumpster fire over several hours around Glenmont Circle on Monday, May 9, Montgomery County PIO Pete Piringer said on Twitter.

The juvenile is facing charges of arson-related crimes, as well as a felony charge of aggravated cruelty to animals, officials say. 

