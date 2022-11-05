Montgomery County Teen Nabbed For Setting Multiple Fires, Animal Cruelty: Fire Officials

A juvenile has been arrested for setting multiple fires and mistreating an animal in Montgomery County, according to authorities.

The teenager is accused of intentionally setting the fires, including trash, brush, and a dumpster fire over several hours around Glenmont Circle on Monday, May 9, Montgomery County PIO Pete Piringer said on Twitter.

The juvenile is facing charges of arson-related crimes, as well as a felony charge of aggravated cruelty to animals, officials say.

