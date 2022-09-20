Man With Conviction In Virginia Busted In Maryland With Glock, Kit To Make It Fully Automatic

What started as a routine traffic stop in Maryland led to a weapons charge for a California man who is forbidden from possessing firearms due to a previous conviction in Virginia, authorities said.

Walter Prince, 30, of Sherman Oaks, California, was busted for illegally possessing a Glock 9mm handgun and several rounds of ammunition in Montgomery County following a traffic stop over the weekend, officials announced on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police patrolling in the area of Shady Grove Road stopped a 2020 Nissan Altima when they caught the driver committing a traffic violation, according to the agency.

Officers followed the Nissan and pulled it over in the area of I-270 north and Montgomery Village Avenue on Friday afternoon, police said. They then approached the car and made contact with Prince, who was a passenger in the vehicle, and officers obtained probable cause to search it.

During that search, police said that they located a Glock 9mm handgun attached to a kit that allowed the Glock to fire fully automatic inside the Nissan. In addition, a loaded drum magazine, a 30-round magazine, two 10-round magazines, and multiple rounds of ammunition were recovered from the vehicle.

Officials noted that it was determined that Prince was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a prior conviction in Virginia.

Prince was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition-related charges at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he is being held on a no-bond status.

