Man Wanted For Waving Handgun, Making Racial Slurs To Soccer Players At Maryland Park

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of waving a gun at a group of soccer players while shouting racial slurs at them at a park in Gaithersburg, authorities say.

The suspect was seen shouting at the group around 12:15 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8 in Hunters Woods Local Park, according to Maryland-National Capital Park Police.

The suspect is described as being around 21-years-old, wearing a white hooded jacket with a yellow vest and cuff area, white shorts, red socks, and white slides. He has wavy brown hair and was seen riding a black electric bike.

Police believe that the suspect frequents the park area often.

