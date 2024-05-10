Eric Bacon was arrested and charged with burglary and first-degree rape of a minor late last month, now investigators are concerned that there could be additional victims.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, on Wednesday, April 24, Bacon entered an apartment in the 15000 block of Frederick Road, and at approximately 3 p.m. that day, a girl arrived home to find him inside her home.

It is alleged that Bacon sexually assaulted the victim and left with an undisclosed amount of stolen property. When her brother arrived home hours later, he said that he spotted Bacon still outside the apartment.

Bacon was arrested two days later in the 15900 block of Frederick Road when he was spotted by officers on a routine patrol.

Detectives say that they are now concerned there could be more victims who have not come forward.

Anyone who may have been victimized by Bacon has been asked to contact the department's Child Exploitation Unit by calling (240) 773-5400.

