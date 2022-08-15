Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice
Man Killed In Josiah Henson Parkway Fatal Crash ID'd By Police In Montgomery County

Zak Failla
Montgomery County Police
Montgomery County Police Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police Department (Facebook)

Police in Maryland have positively identified the 62-year-old man killed in a fatal two-car crash in Rockville.

Germantown resident Noel Henry Powell was driving his Ford Fusion shortly before 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14 in the area of Josiah Henson Pkwy and the ramp from northbound Route 355 when he struck a white Audi A4.

“The preliminary investigation by detectives has determined that a white Audi A4 was traveling eastbound on Josiah Henson (Parkway), when for reasons still under investigation, it was struck by a silver Ford Fusion coming from the northbound 355 ramp,” investigators said.

The vehicles collided at the intersection, according to police.  

Powell was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of the Audi - whose name has not been released - was also treated for minor injuries

The investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing by the Montgomery County Department of Police Collision Reconstruction Unit. Anyone with information regarding the collision has been asked to contact detectives by calling (240) 773-6620.

