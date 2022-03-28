Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice
Loaded Handgun Stolen From Virginia Found Behind Glovebox In Maryland Man's Car: Police

David Cifarelli
Brasean Decarlos Wellington
Brasean Decarlos Wellington Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police Department

A Germantown man has been arrested for carrying a loaded gun that he stole from another state, authorities said. 

Brasean Wellington, 28, was arrested and charged for possessing the stolen firearm, which he is prohibited from having, on Monday, March 28, Montgomery County Police said. 

Police were patrolling the Milestone Shopping Center when they saw Wellington's black 2009 BMW had an equipment safety violation just after 3:30 p.m. on Friday, March 25, police said. 

When officers approached the vehicle, they detected a strong scent of marijuana and searched the car. 

Police uncovered a loaded Springfield 9mm handgun that was hidden behind the glovebox, police said. The gun was said to have been stolen from Prince Willian County in Virginia. 

Wellington was arrested and transported to the Central Processing Unit where was charged with multiple firearm related charges.    

