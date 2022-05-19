Illegal Potomac River Swimmers Rescued After Near Drowning: Authorities

Two swimmers clung to rocks in the Potomac River before being rescued by officials earlier this week, authorities say.

The swimmers, who were a part of a group of young people, entered the water near Lambert beach, when a strong current swept them away and prevented them from swimming back to shore, says Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

Swimming in the Potomac River is illegal and dangerous due to the strong currents and debris that lies beneath the surface of the deceptive water. Swimmers may be fined up to $200.

Swift Water boats were able to retrieve both swimmers.

