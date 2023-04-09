Easter Sunday Fire Leaves Four Injured, Family Displaced In Gaithersburg

Several people had to be rescued from an early morning Easter Sunday house fire in Gaithersburg that left one hospitalized in critical condition, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service officials.

Crews were called at approximately 1 a.m. on Sunday, April 9 to a two-story home in the 9600 block of Whetstone Drive, where three people were trapped inside after a blaze broke out in the back of the home.

Firefighters were able to rescue all three people inside, one of whom was hospitalized with what were described as life-threatening injuries. Their condition was not immediately available on Sunday, April 9.

It took a team of approximately 75 firefighters to get the flames under control, one of whom was injured battling the blaze during chilly, tricky conditions. All crews were cleared as of 5:30 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Three dogs also died in the fire, and the family was displaced.

The initial investigation determined that the fire was likely accidental and caused by a malfunctioning or failure of lamp or cord. The damage is estimated at $750,000, according to officials.

Following the fire, firefighters were in the Whetstone neighborhood going door-to-door to check smoke alarms and discuss other fire safety issues.

