Details Released In Deadly Montgomery County Police Shootout

Four police officers from a Maryland department were placed on leave after a traffic stop that left one civilian dead this week.

An off-duty officer who heard shots fired on the 900 block of Bonifant Street around 4:15 a.m. Silver Spring alerted on-duty officers, who then were on the lookout for a suspect vehicle early Wednesday morning, wusa9 reports.

That's when officers saw a Mercedes-Benz matching the suspect vehicle's description, and conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Wayne Avenue and Dartmouth Avenue, officials told the outlet. The driver fired at police, who in turn fired back, killing him, Montgomery County officials said.

The original shooting victim was hospitalized while the driver shot by police was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. The four, uninjured police officers were placed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

