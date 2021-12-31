Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Police & Fire

Details Released In Deadly Montgomery County Police Shootout

Cecilia Levine
Montgomery County police address the press following a fatal police-involved shooting.
Montgomery County police address the press following a fatal police-involved shooting. Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police

Four police officers from a Maryland department were placed on leave after a traffic stop that left one civilian dead this week.

An off-duty officer who heard shots fired on the 900 block of Bonifant Street around 4:15 a.m. Silver Spring alerted on-duty officers, who then were on the lookout for a suspect vehicle early Wednesday morning, wusa9 reports.

That's when officers saw a Mercedes-Benz matching the suspect vehicle's description, and conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Wayne Avenue and Dartmouth Avenue, officials told the outlet. The driver fired at police, who in turn fired back, killing him, Montgomery County officials said.

The original shooting victim was hospitalized while the driver shot by police was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. The four, uninjured police officers were placed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Click here for more from wusa9.

