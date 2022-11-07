Concern Grows For Missing Potomac Woman

Police are urging to come forward with any information on the disappearance of a Potomac woman, authorities say.

Paulina Brovkin, 23, was last seen at her home in the 10600 block of Muirfield Drive around 9 a.m., Friday, July 8, according to Montgomery County police.

Brovkin was last heard from around 2 p.m. that same day. Brovkin is described as 5-feet 5-inches tall, weighing around 115 pounds. She has blonde hair.

Police and family are growing concerned for her welfare, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Paulina Brovkin is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (24-hour line) or the 2nd District Investigative Section at (240)773-6710. Callers may remain anonymous.

