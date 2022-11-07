Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Police & Fire

Concern Grows For Missing Potomac Woman

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Paulina Brovkin
Paulina Brovkin Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police

Police are urging to come forward with any information on the disappearance of a Potomac woman, authorities say.

Paulina Brovkin, 23, was last seen at her home in the 10600 block of Muirfield Drive around 9 a.m., Friday, July 8, according to Montgomery County police.

Brovkin was last heard from around 2 p.m. that same day. Brovkin is described as 5-feet 5-inches tall, weighing around 115 pounds. She has blonde hair.

Police and family are growing concerned for her welfare, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Paulina Brovkin is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (24-hour line) or the 2nd District Investigative Section at (240)773-6710. Callers may remain anonymous. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.