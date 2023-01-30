Body Of Missing 20-Year-Old Woman Found Along ICC

The body of a 20-year-old woman missing since December 2022 was found along the ICC over the weekend, authorities said.

Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez, of Rockville, was believed to have been killed, the Montgomery County Police Department said.

Her body was found in the Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley Park around 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. She had last been seen on Dec. 30 in her Braxfield Court apartment, police said.

Her body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, where an autopsy will be conducted to officially determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the homicide suspect. Callers may remain anonymous.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.