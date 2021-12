A man was found dead on the grass of the University of Maryland Campus, the school's police said.

First responders found the man in the grass outside Mowatt Lane Parking Garage around 6 a.m. on Dec. 21. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

There was no known threat to campus, according to police. Police have not identified the person who died. An autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause of death.

