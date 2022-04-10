Barricaded Suspect Safely Taken Into Custody Following Hourslong Standoff In Montgomery County

A potentially scary situation was resolved peacefully in Montgomery County on Tuesday morning following reports of shots fired by a suspect who barricaded inside an area home.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police were called to the 14000 block of Castle Boulevard, where there were emergency calls regarding an active scene with a weapon-wielding barricaded person.

The incident led to police calling for all residents in Castle Ridge Circle to shelter in place as they negotiated at the scene.

Officers were at the scene for several hours until the department announced shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning that the situation was safely resolved.

No injuries were reported and the barricaded suspect was taken into custody without further incident. No charges were announced and police did not release the name of the man.

