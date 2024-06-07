Graduation Fights At John F. Kennedy High School 'Embarrassment To Community,' Principal Says

Several fights were reported outside of John F. Kennedy High School in Silver Spring this week on the steps of Constitution Hall, according to Principal Vickie Adamson, who called the incident "an embarrassment to our community."

Some recent graduates were part of the conflict, the principal said, but most of the conflicts involved adults and members of the community.

According to Adamson, who issued a letter to the community, school staff members unsuccessfully attempted to intervene, and some members of the crowd were pepper-sprayed by an adult involved in the violent conflict.

Responding police had to contend with traffic from the graduation, but were able to separate the parties and are now investigating after taking statements from those involved.

"I want to thank everyone who tried to intervene and made the appropriate choices," Adamson continued. "This incident is an embarrassment to our community and is unfair to our students and their families who were there to celebrate.

"These types of altercations are unacceptable and do not represent the values of our larger John F. Kennedy High School community."

