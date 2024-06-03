Ritchie Park Elementary School Principal Accused Of Assaulting Student In Rockville: Police

In February, the Rockville City Police Department was tipped off by a staff member about an alleged assault of a student at Ritchie Park Elementary School, and an investigation by the agency and state's attorney's office identified Principal Andrew Winter as the suspect.

On Monday, June 3, police say that a warrant was issued by a District Court Commissioner for one count of second-degree assault, and the 54-year-old Winter turned himself in a the Central Processing Unit to face an initial appearance.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

