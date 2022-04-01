At Least 10 Displaced By Gaithersburg Garage Fire; Officials Say

At least ten people are said to be displaced after a fire broke out in the garage of a Gaithersburg home, fire officials said.

Five adults and four children, all got out of the home safely without injury, but one infant is said to being treated for smoke exposure, fire officials said.

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service responded to the fire at a single-family home located at 9113 Bramble Bush Court around 6 p.m. on Friday, April 1, fire officials said.

Upon arrival, crews could see the fire spewing from the garage and starting to spread to the first floor of the house, fire officials said.

Goshen Road was closed between Stewartown Road and Bramble Bush Road while crews worked to contain the flames. The fire was knocked down in about 30 minutes, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

