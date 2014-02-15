Contact Us
Alert Issued For Missing Maryland Teen

Cecilia Levine
Michelle Rivera Cruz
Michelle Rivera Cruz Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police

Authorities in Montgomery County are seeking the public's help in locating a teen missing since Feb. 4.

Michelle Rivera Cruz, age 17, was last seen leaving her Crystal Rock Drive apartment in Germantown.

Cruz is approximately 5-feet, 5 inches tall, and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown eyes, black hair, pierced ears, and a pierced nostril.

Police and family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Michelle Rivera Cruz is asked to call Montgomery County Police SVID at (240) 773- 5400 or the police non-emergency number at (301) 279-8000. Callers may remain anonymous. 

