Patient At Psychiatric Hospital Made Bomb Threats Targeting Montgomery County Schools: Police

On Tuesday, April 23, Maryland State Police received multiple calls for bomb threats targeting Montgomery County Public Schools, leading to a busy day for investigators.

As a result of the calls, Wootton High School was put into a shelter and place and Einstein High School administration evacuated its students while police K9 searched the areas.

During the investigation, the Montgomery County Department of Police Behavioral Assessment and Administrative Unit identified the phone number as being associated with a psychiatric hospital in the DC area, and the hospital was able to identify the patient and is now cooperating with detectives.

No charges have been filed as of Wednesday, April 24, though the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.