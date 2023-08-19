Fair 53°

Party Time For Burglars Who Stole Permanent Balloons From Bethesda Store

A pair of burglars apparently hoping for some good vibes are giving quite the opposite in Bethesda.

Balloon thieves.
Balloon thieves. Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police/Pexels spemone
Cecilia Levine
The dynamic duo broke into the Bone Jour stole on Del Ray Avenue on Monday, Aug. 7 in Bethesda, and stole a bundle of permanent balloons from outside the store, Montgomery County police said.

Detectives have released surveillance video of the suspects and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them.

One of the suspects is described as a White male, in his twenties, with short hair, a medium build, wearing glasses, a t-shirt, short pants and shoes.

The other suspect is described as a White female, in her twenties, with long hair, wearing a winter hat, a long-sleeved sweater, short pants and shoes. 

