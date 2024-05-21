Six Injured In Two-Vehicle Montgomery County Crash (Developing)

First responders were called shortly before 3 p.m. to investigate a reported crash at Connecticut Avenue and Atherton Drive in Wheaton-Glenmont that left at least one passenger entrapped inside.

According to a Montgomery County Fire and EMS spokesperson, the crash involved two vehicles, and there were a total of six people involved who suffered undisclosed "trauma injuries."

During the investigation into the crash, several lanes in the area were closed until the scene could be cleared by first responders from multiple area agencies.

It is unclear what caused the crash, which remains under investigation.

More information is expected to be released. Check Daily Voice for updates.

