'Occasional Drag Queen' From Silver Spring Pockets $40K In 'Jeopardy!' Run

The Maryland native's steak that saw him pocket tens of thousands of dollars was upended during Wednesday's rendition of the beloved quiz show.

A trail planner from Silver Spring, Belle's streak began on Friday, April 28, when he won more than $10,000, and continued into this week, when he claimed two more victories before being topped on Wednesday, May 3 by Illinois native Hannah Wilson, though there were no hard feelings there.

In total, Belle claimed more than $40,000 in winnings during his brief Jeopardy! run.

Belle stole the show during his initial appearance on the show when he and Jeopardy! favorite Ken Jennings jokingly had an exchange discussing a possible drag name for the host, a moment that went viral on social media.

He says that he picked up his drag persona hosting a trivia show over Zoom during the pandemic, "Whiskey Ginger" who was self-described as a "feisty redhead."

The two then shared a laugh over possible clever names for Jennings.

"I was trying to think of a good Jeopardy! themed drag name like Della Double," the host mused.

"Miss Information might be nice too," the Silver Spring native retorted with a smile

According to his LinkedIn page, Belle is a project manager working for the DC-based Rails-To-Trails Conservancy, which "works with communities to preserve unused rail corridors by transforming them into rail trails within the US."

"I was so happy I got to go back to Jeopardy! last night and give a huge shoutout on TV to Rails-To-Trails Conservancy, and the #GreatAmericanRailTrail," he posted this week.

"Very exciting to get to talk about the work you are passionate about with someone you watched on TV when you were a kid ... Even if I only had about 10 seconds to do so."

