Off-Duty Maryland Police Officer Dies Of Medical Episode Leading To Crash

Cecilia Levine
Douglas Haggerty
Douglas Haggerty Photo Credit: Original Source Unclear

The Montgomery County Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Officer Douglas Haggerty III, 36, died on Friday, Feb. 4 when he suffered a medical episode while driving on Spencerville Road and crashed near Good Hope Road around 8:05 a.m., his department said.

A child in the vehicle was able to exit and call 9-1-1 and was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Police and fire rescue performed life-saving measures at the scene and Haggerty was transported to an area hospital where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

Haggerty has been a Montgomery County Police Officer since July 2010 and had been serving as an officer in the Rockville District. He previously served as a patrol officer in the Silver Spring District.

