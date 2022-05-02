Off-Duty Maryland Police Officer Dies Of Medical Episode Leading To Crash

The Montgomery County Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Officer Douglas Haggerty III, 36, died on Friday, Feb. 4 when he suffered a medical episode while driving on Spencerville Road and crashed near Good Hope Road around 8:05 a.m., his department said.

A child in the vehicle was able to exit and call 9-1-1 and was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Police and fire rescue performed life-saving measures at the scene and Haggerty was transported to an area hospital where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

Haggerty has been a Montgomery County Police Officer since July 2010 and had been serving as an officer in the Rockville District. He previously served as a patrol officer in the Silver Spring District.

