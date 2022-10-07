Community Mourns After Death Of Veteran Rockville County Police Lieutenant Alan Rawlins

A beloved former member of the Rockville Police Department has passed away, announced officials.

Former Lieutenant Alan Rawlins died in the early morning morning hours of Wednesday, Oct. 5, according to the Rockville Police Department.

Rawlins serviced with the RCPD for 27 years, from April 1986 until July 2013. Even after his retirement, he remained a friend and devoted member of the Rockville community.

Montgomery County Chief of Police, Marcus Jones, expressed his condolences, praising the "outstanding" police officer.

Several other former colleagues have posted their condolences, fondly remembering their times together.

Lieutenant Rawlins will be greatly missed by the Rockville community.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.