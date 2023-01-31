Wanted Suspect Injured In Police-Involved Shooting In Montgomery County

Two wanted individuals in an ongoing investigation were arrested after striking a police officer's vehicle, authorities say.

Shortly after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, detectives were attempting to arrest the pair at the corner of Ebenezer Road and Pulaski Highway when the suspect's vehicle struck the detective's car as well as a civilian vehicle, according to Montgomery County Police.

During the incident, at least one officer fired his gun.

Officers were able to approach the suspects after the gunfire and render aid to one of the suspects, who appeared to have been struck by a bullet.

Both the police-involved shooting and crash are being investigated, and this case remains part of an ongoing investigation, police say.

