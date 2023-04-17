This Maryland Dessert Ranks Among Most Hated In America

A Maryland staple dessert has been voted as one of the most loathed foods by dieters, according to a new study.

A poll of 3,000 dieters across the nation were asked their most tempting, or rather, most loathed, food item with Maryland's Smith Island cake coming in one of the top 50 spots, according to FeastGood.

"Fast food is designed to be convenient, quick, and tasty. Its high salt, sugar, and fat content trigger the pleasure centers in our brain, making us crave more. However, the same qualities that make fast food so tempting also make it a bad option for people trying to lose weight. Fast food is typically high in calories and low in nutrients, and its frequent consumption can lead to weight gain, high cholesterol, and other health problems. While it may be challenging to resist the temptation of fast food, making healthier choices is essential for maintaining a healthy weight and lifestyle" says Amanda Parker, Nutrition Coach at FeastGood.com.

The delicious Smith Island cake ranked #48 on the list. The dessert has been around for centuries, and began as a treat for families on Smith Island after the return from the autumn oyster harvest.

The classic cake is made of eight to ten thin layers of yellow cake with chocolate frosting in between and on top of the tempting dessert.

Dieters most tempting food went to Vermont's ice cream, including the famous maple walnut and honey lavender flavors.

The top five included Kentucky fried chicken, ice cream, chocolate chip cookies, and the classic Philly cheesesteak.

To read the entire list on FeastGood, click here.

