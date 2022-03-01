These Maryland Schools Are Closed Due To Snow

Due to the winter weather, schools and government offices are closed or delaying start times in Maryland.

Up to a foot of snow was possible across southern parts of the state.

The following is a list of closures and delays, according to CBS Baltimore:

Schools Closed

Anne Arundel County Schools

Baltimore County Schools

Catholic High School of Baltimore

Cecil County Schools

Dorchester County Schools

Elvaton Christian Academy

God’s Little Cherubs Elementary School

Harford County Schools

Howard County Schools

Kent County Schools

McDonogh School

Mount Airy Christian School

Mount Pleasant Christian School

Phillips School of Laurel

Queen Anne’s County Schools

School of the Cathedral

Talbot County Schools

Delayed

Carroll County Schools

Frederick County Schools

Montessori School of Westminster

North Carroll Community School

Rock Church Academy

Colleges Closed

Anne Arundel Community College (online classes are not canceled)

Bowie State University (online classes canceled)

Harford Community College

Maryland Institute College of Art

Prince George’s Community College (remote work)

Delayed

Community College of Baltimore County

Stevenson University

Towson University

University of Maryland Baltimore County

University of Maryland College Park

Government Offices Closed

Anne Arundel County Circuit Court

Anne Arundel County District Court

Anne Arundel County Buildings and Parks

Anne Arundel County Libraries

Baltimore City Circuit Court

Baltimore City District Court

Baltimore County Circuit Court

Baltimore County District Court

Calvert County Government

Caroline County Government

Dorchester County Circuit Court

Fort Meade

Harford County Circuit Court

Harford County District Court

Harford County Public Library

Howard County Circuit Court

Howard County District Court

Howard County Government

Howard County Public Library

Kent County Government

Prince George’s County Government

Somerset County Circuit Court

U.S. District Court of Maryland

Washington D.C. Federal Offices

Delayed

Baltimore County Government

Baltimore County Public Library

Baltimore County Ride

Cecil County Government

Harford County Government

NASA Goddard Space Flight Center

Queen Anne’s County Government

Businesses Closed

Athelas Institute

Park West Health System

The Maryland Zoo

For more information go to CBS Baltimore.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.