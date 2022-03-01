These Maryland Schools Are Closed Due To Snow

Due to the winter weather, schools and government offices are closed or delaying start times in Maryland.
Up to a foot of snow was possible across southern parts of the state.
The following is a list of closures and delays, according to CBS Baltimore:
Schools Closed
- Anne Arundel County Schools
- Baltimore County Schools
- Catholic High School of Baltimore
- Cecil County Schools
- Dorchester County Schools
- Elvaton Christian Academy
- God’s Little Cherubs Elementary School
- Harford County Schools
- Howard County Schools
- Kent County Schools
- McDonogh School
- Mount Airy Christian School
- Mount Pleasant Christian School
- Phillips School of Laurel
- Queen Anne’s County Schools
- School of the Cathedral
- Talbot County Schools
Delayed
- Carroll County Schools
- Frederick County Schools
- Montessori School of Westminster
- North Carroll Community School
- Rock Church Academy
Colleges Closed
- Anne Arundel Community College (online classes are not canceled)
- Bowie State University (online classes canceled)
- Harford Community College
- Maryland Institute College of Art
- Prince George’s Community College (remote work)
Delayed
- Community College of Baltimore County
- Stevenson University
- Towson University
- University of Maryland Baltimore County
- University of Maryland College Park
Government Offices Closed
- Anne Arundel County Circuit Court
- Anne Arundel County District Court
- Anne Arundel County Buildings and Parks
- Anne Arundel County Libraries
- Baltimore City Circuit Court
- Baltimore City District Court
- Baltimore County Circuit Court
- Baltimore County District Court
- Calvert County Government
- Caroline County Government
- Dorchester County Circuit Court
- Fort Meade
- Harford County Circuit Court
- Harford County District Court
- Harford County Public Library
- Howard County Circuit Court
- Howard County District Court
- Howard County Government
- Howard County Public Library
- Kent County Government
- Prince George’s County Government
- Somerset County Circuit Court
- U.S. District Court of Maryland
- Washington D.C. Federal Offices
Delayed
- Baltimore County Government
- Baltimore County Public Library
- Baltimore County Ride
- Cecil County Government
- Harford County Government
- NASA Goddard Space Flight Center
- Queen Anne’s County Government
Businesses Closed
- Athelas Institute
- Park West Health System
- The Maryland Zoo
