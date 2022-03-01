Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice
These Maryland Schools Are Closed Due To Snow

Joe Gomez
Joe Gomez
Cars on a snowbound road in Maryland
Cars on a snowbound road in Maryland Photo Credit: Maryland State Police Facebook

Due to the winter weather, schools and government offices are closed or delaying start times in Maryland.

Up to a foot of snow was possible across southern parts of the state.

The following is a list of closures and delays, according to CBS Baltimore:

Schools Closed

  • Anne Arundel County Schools
  • Baltimore County Schools
  • Catholic High School of Baltimore
  • Cecil County Schools
  • Dorchester County Schools
  • Elvaton Christian Academy
  • God’s Little Cherubs Elementary School
  • Harford County Schools
  • Howard County Schools
  • Kent County Schools
  • McDonogh School
  • Mount Airy Christian School
  • Mount Pleasant Christian School
  • Phillips School of Laurel
  • Queen Anne’s County Schools
  • School of the Cathedral
  • Talbot County Schools

Delayed

  • Carroll County Schools
  • Frederick County Schools
  • Montessori School of Westminster
  • North Carroll Community School
  • Rock Church Academy

Colleges Closed

  • Anne Arundel Community College (online classes are not canceled)
  • Bowie State University (online classes canceled)
  • Harford Community College
  • Maryland Institute College of Art
  • Prince George’s Community College (remote work)

Delayed

  • Community College of Baltimore County
  • Stevenson University
  • Towson University
  • University of Maryland Baltimore County
  • University of Maryland College Park

Government Offices Closed

  • Anne Arundel County Circuit Court
  • Anne Arundel County District Court
  • Anne Arundel County Buildings and Parks
  • Anne Arundel County Libraries
  • Baltimore City Circuit Court
  • Baltimore City District Court
  • Baltimore County Circuit Court
  • Baltimore County District Court
  • Calvert County Government
  • Caroline County Government
  • Dorchester County Circuit Court
  • Fort Meade
  • Harford County Circuit Court
  • Harford County District Court
  • Harford County Public Library
  • Howard County Circuit Court
  • Howard County District Court
  • Howard County Government
  • Howard County Public Library
  • Kent County Government
  • Prince George’s County Government
  • Somerset County Circuit Court
  • U.S. District Court of Maryland
  • Washington D.C. Federal Offices

Delayed

  • Baltimore County Government
  • Baltimore County Public Library
  • Baltimore County Ride
  • Cecil County Government
  • Harford County Government
  • NASA Goddard Space Flight Center
  • Queen Anne’s County Government

Businesses Closed

  • Athelas Institute
  • Park West Health System
  • The Maryland Zoo

For more information go to CBS Baltimore.

